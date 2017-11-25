1 cop dies, scores injured as Pakistan cracks down on Islamist protests, TV channels ordered off air

One policeman died and over 100 were people were injured as law enforcers faced pitched battles with protestors in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi from Friday.

Following an operation that started on Friday night, members of the Islamabad police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) tried to storm the site where protesters have been holding a sit-in for the past two weeks, blocking one of Islamabad's main traffic intersections. While police were initially able to make headway, by Saturday morning protesters, who had dispersed in smaller lanes and congested areas, regrouped and pushed back. Several vehicles were burnt while police reported arresting more than 50 people.

Smoke and tear gas filled the air as the roughly 8,500 elite police and paramilitary troops in riot gear were also seen throwing rocks and using slingshots in the ongoing bid to clear 2,000 or so hardline demonstrators which began soon after dawn.

Protesters hurls back a tear gas shell fired by police during a clash in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday. (AP Photo)

Local media reported that 67 people have so far been injured in the clashes. Dr Altaf from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) said that no major injuries were reported. “Most of the injuries are minor, but we have a number of fracture cases.”

Pakistan’s media regulator barred local TV channels from broadcasting live images from the scene as violence intensified, AFP reported.

Protestors were being egged on by their leaders who conveyed through loud speakers that policemen should be targeted as this would earn them “sawab”. In the meantime, the prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, went into a close huddle with other party members to try and see how issue could be resolved.

A Pakistani protester from the Tehreek-i-Labaik Yah Rasool Allah Pakistan (TLYRAP) religious group runs past a burning tent during a clash with police in Islamabad on November 25, 2017. (AFP Photo)

Earlier, the Thursday deadline given by the Islamabad high court expired, after which the civilian law enforcement agencies went into action. In the past, the government had consistently bought some time to negotiate with protesters.

The protesters have been demanding resignation of Federal Minister for Law Zahid Hamid for allegedly altering the declaration of lawmakers with regard to Finality of the Prophethood – a change which the government called a ‘clerical error’ and has already reversed.

Local media reported that small protests – each with several dozen TLYRAP supporters – were breaking out in other cities, including Karachi and Lahore, as the Islamabad operation dragged on through Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)