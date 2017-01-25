13 Pakistani among 16 arrested in Saudi Arabia on terror charges

The security forces in Saudi Arabia have arrested 13 Pakistanis and three Saudis suspected of having links to terrorists who blew themselves up during a weekend fire fight with police.

The Saudi Interior Ministry also identified the two terrorists who detonated explosive belts during Saturday’s raid in the Red Sea city of Jeddah as Saudis Marzouk Anzi and Khaled al-Sourwani had both taken part in previous terrorist attacks in the kingdom, and Sourwani had links with the militant Islamic State (IS) group, reports the Dawn.

In late October, Saudi authorities said they had arrested eight militants and dismantled several “terrorist” cells linked to IS, including one that had planned to attack a major football match in Jeddah.

Those arrested included two Pakistanis, a Syrian and a Sudanese citizen.

The kingdom has witnessed a series of deadly attacks claimed by IS since late 2014, mostly targeting the Shia minority and security forces, killing dozens of people.