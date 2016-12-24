 14 killed as bus skids off highway in Malaysia’s Johor state | world-news | Hindustan Times
14 killed as bus skids off highway in Malaysia’s Johor state

world Updated: Dec 24, 2016 13:46 IST
AFP, Kuala Lumpur
This handout from Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department taken on Saturday shows rescuers helping a bus crash survivor in Muar, outside Kuala Lumpur. An interstate bus in Malaysia carrying passengers from Singapore and Myanmar careered off a highway early Saturday, killing 14 people and injuring 16 others, officials said. (AFP)

Fourteen people were killed and 16 others injured when an interstate bus in Malaysia carrying passengers from Singapore and Myanmar careered off a highway early Saturday, officials said.

The bus, heading from southern Johor state to the capital Kuala Lumpur, went off the road in the wet before rolling over and ending up in a deep ditch, said Mohammad Yusof Mohammad Gunnos, deputy director of the fire and rescue department.

The incident happened in the early hours in Johor state. Details of those killed were not immediately known, he said, adding that the injured were being treated in the Muar district public hospital.

“This pre-Christmas tragedy is so far the most horrific accident in Johor state for 2016,” he told AFP.

Deadly road accidents are common in Malaysia despite efforts to crack down on poor driving, especially during festive seasons when people return to their home towns.

