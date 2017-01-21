22 killed, 87 wounded after explosion in Pak market

At least 22 people were killed and 87 others were injured in a blast at Eidgah Market in Kurram Agency’s Parachinar area in Pakistan on Saturday. The blast occurred in Eidgah Market’s Sabzi Mandi as people shopped for vegetables, killing at least 21 people and injuring over 50, political agent Kurram Agency Ikramullah told a local newspaper.

Most of the residents of the area are Shias.

Hours after the incident, banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility.

A senior security official claimed the explosion was caused by a remote control bomb, which went off at 8:50am, during the peak hours of business in the area. The official added that it was too early to draw conclusions.

This was the fourth attack in recent years in Parachinar’s Eidgah Market. According to a political administration official, 2016 was relatively peaceful in the area. However, this incident was going to cast a shadow of doubt regarding peace in the area.

A statement from the army’s Inter Service Public Relations confirmed 20 casualties and 30 injuries. Some of the injured will be airlifted to Kohat and Peshawar if needed, read the statement..