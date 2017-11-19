19 killed, eight injured in a house fire in China

A devastating fire ripped through a house in Beijing’s southern Daxing district, leaving at least 19 people dead and eight others injured in its wake, the state media said on Sunday.

The inferno was reported around 6.15 pm (local time) yesterday from the house in Xinjian village, prompting authorities to rush fire tenders to the spot.

The fire was extinguished around 9 pm (local time), the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Nineteen people were killed and eight others were injured in the fire, it said.

The injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

According to local authorities, the city will set up a team to investigate the accident. The suspects are under police control, the report said.