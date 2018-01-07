 200 migrants reach Spain after storming fence | world-news | Hindustan Times
200 migrants reach Spain after storming fence

Four of the migrants who reached Spain received treatment for injuries sustained during the crossing

world Updated: Jan 07, 2018 21:42 IST
Migrants try to climb the border fences or enter the territories by sea.
Migrants try to climb the border fences or enter the territories by sea.(AFP File Photo)

More than 300 people stormed the heavily fortified border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave Melilla in what authorities on Sunday called a mass “violent crossing”.

Some 209 migrants succeeded in reaching Spain in Saturday’s incident.

Spain’s two North African enclaves, Ceuta and Melilla, are a common target for entry into the European Union by migrants who try to climb the border fences or enter the territories by sea.

One Civil Guard police officer was injured in an attack by a migrant, the Spanish government said.

Four of the migrants who reached Spain received treatment for injuries sustained during the crossing.

