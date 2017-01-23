22 arrested, 550 kgs of drugs seized in China

Police have arrested 22 suspects in connection with producing illegal drugs and seized 550 kilogrammes of ketamine in southwest China’s Guizhou Province, authorities said on Monday.

Police began investigating the case in December after a Guangdong native was reported to be purchasing raw materials and organising “technicians” to produce the drug in Guizhou’s Shiqian County, according to an official with Guizhou drug control office.

Led by the Ministry of Public Security, police in Guizhou and Guangdong jointly carried out operations on January 11. The official said that two of the suspects were caught in Guangdong and the others in Guizhou.

Police in central China’s Hubei Province have seized 10 suspects involved in trafficking 100 kilogrammes of methamphetamine.

Police in Hubei’s Yicheng city said on Sunday that they started to investigate the traffickers in March last year.

They spent nine months tracking the ten-member gang, who had brought drugs from Guangdong Province to Hubei.

The main suspect, identified as Ma, said that he had bought the drugs from a person in Hong Kong for 2.1 million yuan (USD 300,000).

All the suspects are in criminal detention, and further investigation is underway.