23-year-old Nabha boy murdered in Cyprus

Sarabjit Singh (23) of Paharpur village, who had gone to Cyprus for studies two months ago, has allegedly been murdered. Balvinder Singh, father of Sarabjit, said that the Cyprus police informed them on Saturday that around seven Indian boys killed his son and injured three others. The police said three accused had been arrested and search for others was on. One of the three injured is also stated to be in a critical condition .

The police told the family that Sarabjit and his 12 friends had gone to a beach for a birthday party on Wednesday, where they quarrelled over something.

Later, during night at round 2am, seven boys went to the flat of Sarabjit, where he was present with three of his friends. The accused called them outside and attacked him and others with a sharp-edged weapon. Sarbjit was seriously injured and died of injuries. The accused, who have been arrested, hail from Haryana, said Sarbjit’s father.