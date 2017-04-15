 25 dead, several missing as flash floods hit 4 provinces in Iran | world-news | Hindustan Times
25 dead, several missing as flash floods hit 4 provinces in Iran

world Updated: Apr 15, 2017 14:18 IST
AFP
Iran flash floods

The districts of Ajabshir and Azarshahr were the worst hit.(AFP Representative Photo)

At least 25 people were killed and 16 declared missing as flash floods hit northwestern Iran, state media reported on Saturday.

“Twenty-five people have been killed in the floods across four provinces,” the head of Iran’s emergency response organisation, Esmail Najar, told the ISNA news agency.

Torrential rains that began on Friday lashed East Azerbaijan province, with state television showing images of rivers bursting their banks, flooded houses and cars being swept away by the surging water.

The districts of Ajabshir and Azarshahr were the worst hit.

