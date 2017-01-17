3 people dead in overnight Jersey City shooting: Police

An overnight shooting in Jersey City has left three people dead, the Hudson county prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

A person familiar with the investigation says police are trying to determine if the shooting was drug related. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorised to release information about the incident.

The gunfire erupted at a home on Fulton Avenue around 10 pm Monday. The prosecutor’s office says it will release more information later Tuesday.