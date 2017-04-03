5 killed, 3 injured in explosion at a factory in China

At least five persons were killed and three others injured after an explosion set a factory warehouse on fire in China’s eastern Anhui province.

The explosion was heard at the storage facility of a specialty oil plant owned by Wanhua oil company in Anqing city in the early hours on Sunday.

The fire at the plant was put out three hours later.

Rescuers managed to save three people while five others were trapped within the complex. Their bodies were found today, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the three rescued, two are receiving treatment at a hospital while the third, who sustained minor injuries, has been discharged, the report said.