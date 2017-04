At least 50 people were injured when a commuter train and the Moscow-Brest long-distance train collided, Russian Railways said on Sunday.

Fifty people applied for medical assistance on Saturday night after the motorman used the emergency brake when a person tried to cross the railway tracks, TASS News reported.

Four railway carriages derailed, suspending the railway traffic.

According to Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Moscow Directorate, the service was restored on Sunday.