 6.2 earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, no reports of damage
Dec 30, 2016-Friday
6.2 earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, no reports of damage

world Updated: Dec 30, 2016 10:56 IST
Reuters, Jakarta/Sydney
The undersea quake was felt strongly in the area and some surrounding islands including the resort of Bali. (USGS)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck on Friday off the island of Sumbawa in eastern Indonesia, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. There was no tsunami warning issued.

The undersea quake was felt strongly in the area and some surrounding islands including the resort of Bali, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, said Indonesia’s national disaster management agency spokesman Sutopo.

The epicentre of the quake, initially measured as a magnitude 6.4, was 71 km (44 miles) south of Raba city and at a depth of 72 km (44 miles) below the seabed, the USGS said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) did not issue a tsunami warning.

<