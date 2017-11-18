6.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Tibet near India-China border

A strong intensity earthquake measuring 6.9 on Richter Scale hit Tibet’s Nyingchi prefecture, located close to Arunachal Pradesh border, in the early hours of Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of any damage.

The quake struck at 6:34 am (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The quake struck at a depth of about 10 km, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

It was followed by 5-magnitude earthquake at 8:31 am (Beijing time) around the same place in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

The second quake struck at a depth of about 6 km.

Southwestern parts of China are frequently hit by earthquakes. A huge quake in Sichuan province in 2008 killed almost 70,000 people.