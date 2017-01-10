 6 climbers dead, 4 rescued at Guatemala volcano | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 10, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

6 climbers dead, 4 rescued at Guatemala volcano

world Updated: Jan 10, 2017 10:27 IST
AP, Guatemala City
AP, Guatemala City
Highlight Story

View of the Fuego volcano from Antigua Guatemala, Sacatepequez department, Guatemala, 45km southwest of Guatemala City. (AFP file photo)

Six Guatemalan climbers have died while hiking up the Acatenango volcano during a cold snap, and two others are injured, authorities said.

The head of Guatemala’s national disaster committee, Sergio Cabanas, said Sunday that a 23-year-old man and two women aged 19 and 21 suffered hypothermia. The disaster committee said Monday that three other bodies had been found.

The climbers were apparently members of two separate groups. Authorities were alerted by a cellphone call from the peak and began the rescue operation Sunday.

Cabanas said four other climbers who also got in trouble were being brought down the volcano and were receiving medical care. About 60 rescue personnel were participating in the effort.

The bodies were being housed at an improvised morgue on the volcano’s slopes.

The 13,050-foot (3,976 metre) high Acatenango volcano west of Guatemala City is one of the area’s biggest tourist attractions.

Authorities are encouraging people not to scale volcanic peaks in the area during the current cold snap, which is expected to last several more days.

tags

more from world

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<