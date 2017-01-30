6 killed in Quebec mosque shooting, Trudeau calls it ‘terror attack’

Six people were killed and several others injured when gunmen opened fire in a mosque in Quebec City in eastern Canada on Sunday evening, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denouncing the shooting as a “terrorist attack”.

The police force of the city, which is the capital of Quebec province, confirmed on Twitter there were “deaths and injuries” at the Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec and that “suspects have been arrested”.

The Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) also said the situation was “under control, the places are secure and the occupants were evacuated” and an investigation “is ongoing”.

The attack occurred at 8 pm, soon after a few dozen congregants at the mosque in Sainte-Foy neighbourhood had completed evening prayers. Those present at the time included children.

The mosque’s director, Mohamed Yangui, told reporters six people were killed. One suspect was reportedly arrested at the spot and another was apprehended by police after a chase. Local media reports said a third suspect could be on the run.

Trudeau expressed shock and condemnation at the attack, saying in a statement: “We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge.

“While authorities are still investigating and details continue to be confirmed, it is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.”

He also tweeted: “Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families.”

The province’s premier (the equivalent of chief minister), Philippe Couillard, said “Quebec categorically rejects this barbaric violence”.

According to national broadcaster CBC, Yangui said he was not present in the mosque at the time of the attack but indicated that between 60 and 100 worshippers may have been inside. The number has yet to be confirmed by authorities, who have not released the names of the victims or the attackers.

The Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec was the target of a hate crime last summer during the holy month of Ramzan, when a pig’s head was placed outside its door.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of a third gunman being involved in the attack. Anti-terrorism protocols have been established and a wide perimeter around the mosque was secured by police.

According to the French-language La Presse, the Police Management Structure Against Terrorism (TPCMS) was “activated” while the Surete de Quebec is placing a command centre at the scene and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will lead the investigation with its Integrated National Security Team.

The shootings came hours after Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed immigrants to Canada, striking a sharp contrast with Trump’s sweeping executive order restricting immigration from seven Muslim country.

“We are not safe here,” said Mohammed Oudghiri, who normally attends prayers at the mosque but not on Sunday.

Oudghiri said he had lived in Quebec for 42 years but was now “very worried” and thinking of moving back to Morocco.

Incidents of Islamophobia have increased in Quebec in recent years. The face-covering, or niqab, became a big issue in the 2015 Canadian federal election, especially in Quebec, where the vast majority of the population supported a ban on it at citizenship ceremonies.

In 2013, police investigated after a mosque in the Saguenay region of the province was splattered with what was believed to be pig blood. In the neighbouring province of Ontario, a mosque was set on fire in 2015, a day after an attack by gunmen and suicide bombers in Paris.

Trump suspended the arrival of refugees to the United States for at least 120 days, with those from Syria barred indefinitely. He also blocked entry of people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for the next three months.

According to the latest Canadian census, from 2011, one out of five people in the country are foreign-born.

Canada has welcomed more than 39,670 Syrian refugees between November 2015 and the beginning of this January, according to government figures.

