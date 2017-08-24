70-year-old Muslim cleric murdered over sectarian beliefs in Pakistan

A 70-year-old member of an Islamic group was murdered while another was injured by members of a rival group over disagreement about religious beliefs in Pakistan’s Punjab province, police said on Thursday.

Waliur Rehman, a resident of Karachi, was leading an 11- member team of a Tablighi Jamaat and travelled from Raiwind to Chiniot for preaching purposes.

During the course of door-to-door preaching, Rehman and his group went to the house of two brothers - Ikram Khan and Imran Khan - who were students of Darul Uloom Muhammadia Ghousia, Bhera, Sargodha District, Sadar Police Station SHO Muhammad Afzal was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

“Rehman had an argument with Ikram and Imran over difference of opinion over religious beliefs,” he said.

Afzal said that Rehman and one of his companions Abdullah Khan were sleeping in a mosque when accused Ikram and Imran attacked them with a spade yesterday.

“Rehman was killed on the spot while Abdullah suffered critical injuries on various parts of the body,” he said.

The injured was shifted to a hospital in Faisalabad.

“The police have arrested accused Ikram while his brother is still at large,” Afzal said.

A case had been registered against them.