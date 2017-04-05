 72 including 20 children killed in Syria chemical attack as Russia defends ally | world-news | Hindustan Times
72 including 20 children killed in Syria chemical attack as Russia defends ally

world Updated: Apr 05, 2017 13:27 IST
AFP
Syria chemical attack

Syrian children wait to receive treatment at a makeshift clinic following reported air strikes by government forces in the rebel-held town of Douma.(AFP Photo)

The death toll from a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held Syrian town has risen to 72, 20 of them children, a monitoring group said on Wednesday.

“There were also 17 women among the dead and the death toll could rise further because there are people missing,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The UN Security Council was to meet later on Wednesday to debate a Western-drafted resolution condemning the air strike.

But Moscow, which holds a veto, defended its Damascus ally saying that while Syrian aircraft had carried out a strike, the chemicals were part of a “terrorist” stockpile of “toxic substances” that had been hit on the ground.

Rebel groups led by former al Qaeda affiliate Fateh al-Sham Front vowed revenge for Tuesday’s strike in the town of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib province in the northwest.

