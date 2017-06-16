A photographer decided to shoot his own wedding photos, and the result is stunning

Every woman dreams of a fairy tale wedding and Malaysian photographer, Keow Wee Loong, took it to another level for his bride.

Loong and Marta Sibielak, who is from Poland, travelled around the world to take pictures at iconic locations. From London and Venice to Mount Fuji and the meadows from The Sound of Music, the couple can be seen kissing in their wedding outfits, creating memories of a lifetime.

“Life is about experiencing every moment together with your loved one and see as much as we could before we die. I am only gonna live once, might as well live an epic life before I kick the bucket,” he says in his Facebook post.

Loong adds he managed to do the photo shoot across 11 global destinations with a meagre budget of around 1000 euro. “This photoshoot is done under 1000euro . well nothing is impossible .. kickass adventure with someone you truly love (sic),” he says.

It’s not just their wedding photo shoot that’s unique, Loong popped the question to his then-girlfriend last November in an equally dramatic way. He climbed the 1853 foot Beipanjiang Bridge in China, one of the tallest in the world, holding a placard saying “Will You Marry Me?”

His daredevil act earned him a big “Yes”, and now the couple is back with these stunning images.

Have a look...

The duo in the meadows from the movie ‘The Sound of Music’ (Keow Wee Loong\Facebook)

The couple can be seen kissing against the backdrop of Mount Fuji (Keow Wee Loong\Facebook)

On the Westminster Bridge, London (Keow Wee Loong\Facebook)