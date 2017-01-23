A touching note of love and compassion to an American Muslim by a neighbour

Donald Trump’s inauguration as American President after a bitterly divisive campaign where he lashed out at Muslims on many occasions and had even suggested banning their entry into the US has left the community jittery.

There had been reports of more than 400 hate crimes in United States, including those against Muslims in the weeks following Trump’s victory in November.

However, the day after Trump’s inauguration, one family in Cincinnati was left awestruck when they found a note of compassion and love on their door.

The note was shared on Twitter by Hend Amry, who said it was left at her uncle’s door by a neighbour. The family had moved to the US from Libya.

The note addressed, “Dear Neighbors, today begins a new stage for our country. No matter what happens, please know there are still a lot of people who will fight for your right to practice your religion, to continue your lives without discrimination. You are welcome in our neighborhood and if you need anything - please knock on our door,” the note read.

The tweet featuring a photo of the note has been re-tweeted more than 167,000 times and liked over 500,000 times since it was posted on January 21.

“This is the America that took us in as political refugees, the America that gave us a new home, & the America that keeps my hope alive today,” Ms Amry added on Twitter.

According to WCPO, Abubaker Amry said, “He and his neighbors don’t interact much beyond a cordial “Hello,” so the note someone left him Friday came as a surprise.”

