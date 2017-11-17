AAP launches UK fund drive for Gujarat polls

The UK unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a drive to raise funds for candidates contesting the forthcoming assembly elections in Gujarat, with a customised van carrying a “Flame of Hope” traversing towns across the country.

AAP UK spokesperson Sandeep Bisht told Hindustan Times on Friday the van had been flagged off by Jarnail Singh, party MLA in the Delhi assembly, from Leamington-Spa.

It is traversing Leicester, Birmingham and other areas before a final stop at Wembley on December 2. After this, the flame is scheduled to be taken to Gujarat, he added.

AAP had raised more than £57,000 before the Punjab assembly election and £10,000 for the Goa election. Several UK-based volunteers travelled to India during the elections in Delhi, Punjab and Goa.

Bisht said the UK unit’s efforts are focussed on fund-raising, call campaigning and social media. Distributing the party’s manifesto for the Gujarat election is part of the ongoing campaign.