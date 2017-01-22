Punjab polls: AAP campaign to get a boost from its UK supporters

Several leaders and members of the UK unit of the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday sought blessings at the Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Southall before undertaking a mile-long walk, hours before boarding a flight to Amritsar to campaign for the party on Monday.

Sunday shoppers and worshippers at the gurdwara looked on as the AAP procession wound its way to the beating of drums and slogans along Broadway to Hayes, where the last event of the party’s “Flame of Hope” campaign concluded. The flame will be carried to Punjab and handed over to AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 1. More than 100 party supporters will leave for Punjab on Monday, AAP sources told Hindustan Times.

The procession included convenor of AAP’s UK unit Harpreet Singh, councillor Manjit Singh Bhuttar (Hounslow council) and party leaders from west London, which has a large concentration of people of Punjab origin.

A customised van has been traversing Britain to raise funds and awareness about the party’s stand in the forthcoming elections in Punjab and Goa. The torch campaign was first launched before the Delhi elections in 2015.

The van has, so far, travelled from Leamington Spa and Warwick to East London, Nottingham, Wolverhampton and Birmingham, among other cities. The party’s supporters have organised various election-related events, including among the large Goan community in Swindon.

The party’s target was to raise the equivalent of Rs 50 lakh from Britain and contribute to the party’s expenses in Punjab and Goa.