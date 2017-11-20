Action against TNA minister who refused to raise Lanka flag

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) will take action against its northern province minister who had refused to raise the Sri Lankan national flag, the main Tamil party said on Monday.

Kandiah Sarveshwaran, education minister of the Tamil- majority northern province, had last week refused to raise the national flag at an official ceremony held in the town of Vavuniya.

“We will investigate and take appropriate action,” main opposition leader R Sampanthan of the Tamil National Alliance said, adding “He has no reason to disrespect the national flag”.

Sarveshwaran had said that the lion in the national flag only reflects the majority Sinhalese and its other features do not recognise the island’s Tamil minority.

The Tamil minister’s refusal to raise the national flag caused an uproar among Sinhala nationalists who demanded action against him.