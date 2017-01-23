 Actor shot dead while filming music video in Brisbane bar | world-news | Hindustan Times
Actor shot dead while filming music video in Brisbane bar

world Updated: Jan 23, 2017 14:49 IST
AFP
AFP
AFP, Sydney
Australian police talk outside a bar during the investigation into the death of an actor while filming a music video in Brisbane on Monday.(REUTERS)

An actor was shot dead on Monday while filming a music video featuring guns at a bar in Australia’s Brisbane city, police said.

The shooting of the man in his 20s, who was hit in the chest, was believed to have been accidental but police said they have opened a criminal investigation.

“A scene was being conducted in which the actors were using... a number of firearms,” detective inspector Tom Armitt told reporters.

“The deceased person was an actor in that scene.

“The film crew were actively performing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on the person,” Armitt said, adding that the man died at the scene.

Police did not name the actor or the band involved.

The Brisbane Times said Australian hip-hop group Bliss n Eso were shooting the video at the Brooklyn Standard, a basement bar down an alley in the city centre.

