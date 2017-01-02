 Afghan man with knife sets himself alight at German supermarket warehouse | world-news | Hindustan Times
Afghan man with knife sets himself alight at German supermarket warehouse

world Updated: Jan 02, 2017 18:35 IST
AP, Berlin
Highlight Story

A police car stands near the Market Church in Hannover, Germany. (AP file photo)

A 19-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker suffered serious burns after setting himself on fire at a supermarket warehouse in Bavaria, German police said.

Police said that the man poured gasoline over himself and set himself ablaze early Monday in Gaimersheim, a town between Nuremberg and Munich. He had bought the gasoline shortly before at a filling station.

The blaze was extinguished swiftly by other people at the scene, but the man was seriously injured.

The man’s motives weren’t immediately clear. Police say he was carrying a knife but didn’t use it.

