Afghan Official: Afghanistan security forces recaptured Tora Bora from Islamic State

Afghanistan security forces recaptured Tora Bora in eastern Nangarhar province. He said at least 22 Islamic State group fighters were killed and 10 others were wounded in a clearance operation.

world Updated: Jun 17, 2017 17:32 IST
Afghanistan
In this photograph taken on June 16, 2017 Afghan security force take positions during an operation against Islamic State (IS) militants in the Tora Bora village of Pachir Aw Agam district in Nangarhar province. (AFP)

A top Afghan security official says he welcomes the U.S. government decision to send an additional 4,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan.

Gen. Tariq Shah Bahrami, acting Afghan defense minister, said Saturday the decision was in consultation with the Afghan government. The mission for the new U.S. troops will be to train and advise Afghan security forces.

Meanwhile, Bahrami says army security forces recaptured Tora Bora in eastern Nangarhar province. He said at least 22 Islamic State group fighters were killed and 10 others were wounded in a clearance operation.

A major plan of the Islamic State group was to establish the Khorasan province but it has been foiled by security forces.

