 Afghan woman accused of adultery shot to death by Taliban | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 01, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Afghan woman accused of adultery shot to death by Taliban

world Updated: Feb 01, 2017 16:58 IST
AP
AP
Kabul
honour killing

The insurgents had accused Amir Begum of having sexual relations with a man and killed her.(File photo for representation )

An Afghan official says that a woman accused of adultery has been shot to death by insurgents in northeastern Badakhshan province.

Ahmad Naweed Frotan, spokesman for the Badakhshan provincial governor, said Wednesday that Amir Begum was killed by Taliban insurgents late Tuesday night in Yumgan district.

He added that the insurgents accused Begum of having sexual relations with a man and killed her.

Meanwhile one civilian was reportedly killed by a rocket fired by the insurgents in southern Helmand province.

Ghulam Nabi Charkhi, head of the provincial counter-terrorism department, said three others, including a small child, were wounded in the attack in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital.

tags

more from world

10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
Promotional feature

Recommended for you