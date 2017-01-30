 Air France sends back 15 passengers from seven Muslim countries after Trump ban | world-news | Hindustan Times
Air France sends back 15 passengers from seven Muslim countries after Trump ban

world Updated: Jan 30, 2017 18:09 IST
PTI, Paris
Air France

French airline company Air France's headquarters at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France, outside Paris. (AFP file photo)

Air France has blocked 15 passengers from Muslim countries from travelling to the US because they would have been refused entry under President Donald Trump’s new immigration ban.

Air France said in a statement it was informed Saturday by the US government of the new restrictions, and had no choice but to stop the passengers from boarding US-bound flights.

An airline spokesperson said on Monday that the passengers were taken back to their point of departure or otherwise taken care of. She would not provide the passengers’ names, nationalities or other details.

The company earlier had reported that 21 passengers had been turned away, but then corrected its count.

The passengers were from seven Muslim-majority countries affected by the three-month immigration ban: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

