All victims in incident near London mosque were Muslim: Police
A van ploughed into worshippers leaving a London mosque on Monday, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Agence France-Presse, London
All the victims of a van attack on worshippers near a north London mosque were Muslim but the man who died at the scene may have been taken ill before it happened, police said on Monday.
“All the victims were from the Muslim community,” counter-terrorism police co-ordinator Neil Basu told reporters, adding that the man who died was already receiving first aid before the incident.