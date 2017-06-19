 All victims in incident near London mosque were Muslim: Police | world-news | Hindustan Times
All victims in incident near London mosque were Muslim: Police

A van ploughed into worshippers leaving a London mosque on Monday, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

world Updated: Jun 20, 2017 00:32 IST
London mosque
Local people observe prayers at Finsbury Park where a vehicle struck pedestrians in London Monday, June 19. (AP Photo)

All the victims of a van attack on worshippers near a north London mosque were Muslim but the man who died at the scene may have been taken ill before it happened, police said on Monday.

“All the victims were from the Muslim community,” counter-terrorism police co-ordinator Neil Basu told reporters, adding that the man who died was already receiving first aid before the incident.

