Americans sceptical about Trump’s ability to handle duties: Poll

As Donald Trump prepares to take oath on January 20, he is having a much lower favourable rating among Americans than prior US President-elects in his ability to handle an international crisis, use military force wisely and prevent major scandals in his administration, according to a new poll.

At least seven in 10 Americans were confident in US President Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton in these areas before they took office.

Forty-six percent of respondents are confident Trump can handle an international crisis, 47% believe he will use military force wisely, while 44% think he can prevent major scandals in his administration, Gallup poll said.

However, Americans express somewhat more confidence in Trump to work effectively with Congress (60%), to handle the economy effectively (59%), to defend US interests abroad as President (55%), and to manage the executive branch effectively (53%), said Jeffrey M. Jones, a poll analyst with the Gallup.

But even in these areas, Americans are far less confident in Trump than they were in his predecessors, when comparisons are available, Jones said.

The results for Trump are based on a December 7-11 Gallup poll conducted via telephone interviews, with a random sample of 1,028 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

The poll results are consistent with prior Gallup polling showing Trump having a much lower favourable rating than prior President-elects and a much lower approval rating for how he has handled his presidential transition, Gallup said.