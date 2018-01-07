 Amid book controversy, Theresa May says Trump committed to US’ best interests | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 07, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Amid book controversy, Theresa May says Trump committed to US’ best interests

Theresa May confirmed Donald Trump would be visiting Britain as planned.

world Updated: Jan 07, 2018 17:38 IST
President Donald Trump shakes hands with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their meeting at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 20, 2017 .
President Donald Trump shakes hands with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their meeting at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 20, 2017 .(AP File Photo)

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she believed US President Trump was committed to the best interests of the United States, when asked about an author’s accusations that he is mentally unfit for office.

“When I deal with President Trump, what I see is somebody who is committed to ensuring that he is taking decisions in the best interests of the United States,” she told the BBC.

Trump has rejected accusations made by author Michael Wolff, who was granted unusually wide access to the White House during much of Trump’s first year, saying his business career and election victory showed he was “a very stable genius.”

Trump would be visiting Britain, as planned, May added without giving any new details of his trip.

more from world
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you