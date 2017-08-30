Amid Harvey flood, woman gives news reporter beer... on live TV

While unprecedented flood waters unleashed by Harvey, one of the most destructive storms in the US, battered Texas, many on Twitter were praising the hospitality of a woman in the middle of the torrential rain.

As a correspondent for Fox 4 News presented a ground report from Galveston, a woman walked up to him on live television, handing him six cans of beer.

The correspondent, taken aback by the gesture, responded: “Thank you, that’ll be nice for after we are done covering this.”

That time a woman in Galveston gave a FOX News reporter beer while covering a hurricane. #TexasHospitality #Harvey pic.twitter.com/2WOluNXy3p — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) August 25, 2017

Thousands of emergency rescue teams officials continued helping on Wednesday those affected by the flood.

Weather officials said parts of state are expected to receive heavy rainfall again.

Harvey roared ashore last week as a Category 4 hurricane, damaging school buildings in coastal towns before unleashing floods 200-plus miles north to Houston.

After the woman’s gesture, many praised the ‘Texas hospitality’ on Twitter:

Nothin wrong with a little #TexasHospitality 🤠👍 — Rahul Variar (@rahulgvariar) August 26, 2017

Not JUST a beer; That was Tiki! Locally famous brew. — Gary Campbell (@souperfan2012) August 26, 2017

only in Texas 😂 — og shelbs (@thistownfiym) August 26, 2017

