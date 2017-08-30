 Amid Harvey flood, woman gives news reporter beer... on live TV | world-news | Hindustan Times
Amid Harvey flood, woman gives news reporter beer... on live TV

As Harvey battered Texas, many on Twitter were praising the hospitality of a woman, who handed a reported beer cans on live television.

world Updated: Aug 30, 2017 14:23 IST
HT Correspondent
A woman hands a news reporter beer cans on live television.
While unprecedented flood waters unleashed by Harvey, one of the most destructive storms in the US, battered Texas, many on Twitter were praising the hospitality of a woman in the middle of the torrential rain.

As a correspondent for Fox 4 News presented a ground report from Galveston, a woman walked up to him on live television, handing him six cans of beer.

The correspondent, taken aback by the gesture, responded: “Thank you, that’ll be nice for after we are done covering this.”

Thousands of emergency rescue teams officials continued helping on Wednesday those affected by the flood.

Weather officials said parts of state are expected to receive heavy rainfall again.

Harvey roared ashore last week as a Category 4 hurricane, damaging school buildings in coastal towns before unleashing floods 200-plus miles north to Houston.

After the woman’s gesture, many praised the ‘Texas hospitality’ on Twitter:

With inputs from agencies

