Another quake in North Korea due to ‘cave in’ at nuclear test site: China
A major explosion of 6.3 magnitude recorded by US experts indicated that North Korea conducted its sixth atomic test on Sunday.world Updated: Sep 03, 2017 15:17 IST
Agence France-Presse, Beijing
A second earthquake due to a “cave in” has been detected near North Korea’s nuclear test site, the China Earthquake Network Center said on Sunday, minutes after a major explosion recorded by US experts indicated a sixth atomic test.
The new 4.6 magnitude quake at a depth of zero kilometres could be due to a “collapse (cave in)” Chinese authorities said, without giving further details.
The first “explosion” -- of 6.3 magnitude according to the USGS -- could be a possible sixth nuclear test by Pyongyang, Seoul’s military said.