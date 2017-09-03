Another quake in North Korea due to ‘cave in’ at nuclear test site: China

A second earthquake due to a “cave in” has been detected near North Korea’s nuclear test site, the China Earthquake Network Center said on Sunday, minutes after a major explosion recorded by US experts indicated a sixth atomic test.

The new 4.6 magnitude quake at a depth of zero kilometres could be due to a “collapse (cave in)” Chinese authorities said, without giving further details.

The first “explosion” -- of 6.3 magnitude according to the USGS -- could be a possible sixth nuclear test by Pyongyang, Seoul’s military said.