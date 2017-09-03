 Another quake in North Korea due to ‘cave in’ at nuclear test site: China | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 03, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Another quake in North Korea due to ‘cave in’ at nuclear test site: China

A major explosion of 6.3 magnitude recorded by US experts indicated that North Korea conducted its sixth atomic test on Sunday.

world Updated: Sep 03, 2017 15:17 IST
People in Seoul watch a TV news report on a possible nuclear test conducted by North Korea.
People in Seoul watch a TV news report on a possible nuclear test conducted by North Korea.(AP)

A second earthquake due to a “cave in” has been detected near North Korea’s nuclear test site, the China Earthquake Network Center said on Sunday, minutes after a major explosion recorded by US experts indicated a sixth atomic test.

The new 4.6 magnitude quake at a depth of zero kilometres could be due to a “collapse (cave in)” Chinese authorities said, without giving further details.

The first “explosion” -- of 6.3 magnitude according to the USGS -- could be a possible sixth nuclear test by Pyongyang, Seoul’s military said.

more from world
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you