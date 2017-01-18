Another tycoon, reality TV star eyeing top job, this time in Canada

A brash tycoon who has also become a reality TV star aspires to the highest political office in his North American nation. While this may sound familiar, given that Republican Donald Trump will be sworn in as president of the United States on Friday, in Canada, businessman Kevin O’Leary is expected to join the fray for the leadership of the opposition Conservative Party in an attempt to become the country’s next Prime Minister.

O’Leary, who co-founded the mutual fund company O'Leary Funds Inc in 2008, is worth approximately $300 million but has gained name recognition from his appearances as an abrasive investor in the reality shows, Shark Tank in America and its Canadian version, Dragon’s Den.

After speculation since Federal elections in late 2015, he is expected to finally announce he is running for the leadership of the Conservatives, to replace former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

The party’s version of the primary, the convention, is scheduled for this summer.

O’Leary will enter the race with some momentum as polls taken over the last few months have consistently shown him leading other contenders.

The 62-year-old businessman, who was born in Montreal, chose to make the announcement after a French-language debate for the party leadership.

Though born in the Francophone province of Quebec, he is not fluent in French which is considered a disadvantage in Canadian politics given that it’s a bilingual nation.

He has an affinity for Trump, as he told the country’s national broadcaster CBC in an interview, “I know Trump. I know his family. I've watched him work. I think he's smart as a fox.”

Much like Trump, he also holds an MBA, and is the author of books on earning wealth, starting with Cold Hard Truth: Business, Money Life in 2011.

And he echoed Trump as he wrote in that book that the brutal truth is so rarely spoken these days. “It’s like an ancient tribal language we’ve forgotten we know how to speak.”

He is also a harsh critic of the Liberal government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. During a speech at the right-leaning Manning Center in Ottawa last year, he said, “Our financial policy in this country is broken.”

He also uses Twitter to attack Trudeau.

In recent days, he tweeted the hashtag #Incompetentleadership.

He has also expressed positive views about economic ties with India in interviews.

The expected move may have come from an exploratory committee that he appointed, which reported last week that it saw a “clear path to victory” for O’Leary if he ran.