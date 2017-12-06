Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Jerusalem on Saturday

Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Jerusalem on Saturdayworld Updated: Dec 06, 2017 21:45 IST
Reuters, Cairo
A general view shows the Dome of the Rock and Jerusalem's Old City December 4.(Reuters Photo)
The Arab League is to hold an emergency meeting on Saturday on US plans to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the head of the Palestinian delegation to the body said on Wednesday.
The Palestinians and Jordan had requested the meeting which will take place at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT), Ambassador Diab al-Louh told Reuters by phone.