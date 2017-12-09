 Archaeologists discover 2 ancient tombs in Egypt’s Luxor | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 09, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Archaeologists discover 2 ancient tombs in Egypt’s Luxor

Wall inscriptions suggest the tombs date to the 18th dynasty, pharaohs who ruled some 3,500 years ago

world Updated: Dec 09, 2017 18:43 IST
A file photo Skulls and hands are seen next to coffin in the tomb of Amenemhat, a goldsmith from the New Kingdom, at the Draa Abu-el Naga necropolis near the Nile city of Luxor, south of Cairo, Egypt on September 9.
A file photo Skulls and hands are seen next to coffin in the tomb of Amenemhat, a goldsmith from the New Kingdom, at the Draa Abu-el Naga necropolis near the Nile city of Luxor, south of Cairo, Egypt on September 9.(REUTERS/Representative image)

Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry says archaeologists have discovered two ancient tombs in the southern city of Luxor.

The ministry said Saturday that one tomb has five entrances leading to a rectangular hall, and contains painted wooden funerary masks, clay vessels and a mummy wrapped in linen. The other has a six-meter (yard) burial shaft leading to four side chambers, and contained fragments of wooden coffins and other artifacts.

Wall inscriptions suggest the tombs date to the 18th dynasty, pharaohs who ruled some 3,500 years ago.

Those buried in the tombs have yet to be identified.

more from world
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you