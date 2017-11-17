 Argentine submarine goes missing with 44 crew members on board: Navy | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 17, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Argentine submarine goes missing with 44 crew members on board: Navy

The vessel was in the southern Argentine Sea when it gave its last location two days ago.

world Updated: Nov 17, 2017 19:30 IST
An Argentine flag.
An Argentine flag.(Reuters File Photo)

An Argentine military submarine with 44 crew members on board was missing at sea on Friday, prompting a massive search to locate the vessel which may have suffered a communication error, a navy spokesman said.

The vessel was in the southern Argentine Sea when it gave its last location two days ago.

“We are investigating the reasons for the lack of communication,” Argentine naval spokesman Enrique Balbi told reporters. “If there was a communication problem, the boat would have to come to the surface.”

Balbi said the submarine, which left the southern city of Ushuaia for Mar del Plata, both in Argentina, has food supply for several days and is likely to continue its journey despite communication problems.

more from world
Recommended for you