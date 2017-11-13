ASEAN summit: Trump says he has ‘great relationship’ with Philippines’ Duterte

US President Donald Trump on Monday spoke of the “great relationship” he had with his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, as the two controversial leaders met on the sidelines of an Asian summit.

Their meeting was one of the most anticipated of the summit of East and Southeast Asian leaders in Manila, with human rights groups pressing Trump to take a tough line on Duterte over his bloody war on drugs, in which thousands of people have been killed.

Duterte, who has spoken highly of Trump, last week said he would tell him to “lay off” should Trump decide to raise the issue of alleged human rights violations.

Trump was criticised in May for praising Duterte during a phone call for the “great job” he was doing to counter illegal narcotics.