At least 21 killed in car bomb in town north of Baghdad

A series of attacks in the Iraqi capital and other cities in the country killed dozens of people in January. Most of these attacks were claimed by Islamic State.

world Updated: Nov 21, 2017 19:34 IST
Wreckage at the site of a car bomb attack at a vegetable market in eastern Baghdad, Iraq , on January 8, 2017.
Wreckage at the site of a car bomb attack at a vegetable market in eastern Baghdad, Iraq , on January 8, 2017. (Reuters File)

A car bomb killed at least 21 people and wounded dozens in a flashpoint town north of Baghdad on Tuesday, a security official told AFP.

Tuz Khurmatu, home to a mixed Kurdish, Arab and Turkmen population, was the scene of deadly violence in mid-October when Iraqi forces retook it from Kurdish control in response to a Kurdish independence referendum.

