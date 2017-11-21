At least 21 killed in car bomb in town north of Baghdad
A series of attacks in the Iraqi capital and other cities in the country killed dozens of people in January. Most of these attacks were claimed by Islamic State.world Updated: Nov 21, 2017 19:34 IST
Agence France-Presse
A car bomb killed at least 21 people and wounded dozens in a flashpoint town north of Baghdad on Tuesday, a security official told AFP.
Tuz Khurmatu, home to a mixed Kurdish, Arab and Turkmen population, was the scene of deadly violence in mid-October when Iraqi forces retook it from Kurdish control in response to a Kurdish independence referendum.