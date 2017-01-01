 At least 23 killed after ferry catches fire near Indonesia’s capital | world-news | Hindustan Times
At least 23 killed after ferry catches fire near Indonesia’s capital

Jan 01, 2017
AP
Police and rescue workers search a boat for victims at Muara Angke port in Jakarta, Indonesia. (REUTERS)

An Indonesian official says at least 23 people were killed after a ferry caught fire near the capital, Jakarta.

The vessel was carrying about 100 people from Jakarta’a port of Muara Angke to Tidung, a resort island in the Kepulauan Seribu chain located off of Jakarta, when it caught fire Sunday.

Seply Madreto, an official from the local Disaster Mitigation Agency, told MetroTV that more than 10 injured victims were rushed to hospitals.

He said the fire gutted through about half of the ship.

Ferry accidents are common in Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelagic nation, where regulation of boat services is often lax.

