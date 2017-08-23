At least 30 dead as air strike hits hotel in Yemen: Houthis

At least 30 people were killed in an air strike that hit a hotel north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Wednesday, the armed Houthi movement said.

Al Jazeera television said dozens of people were killed and wounded in the attack in the Arhab area. A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, which is fighting the Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen, was not immediately available for comment. Reuters was not immediately able to independently confirm the reports.

The Houthis, who control Sanaa and northern Yemen, are fighting the internationally recognized government which is backed by Saudi Arabia and its allies in the country’s civil war.