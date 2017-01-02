 At least 60 killed in Brazil prison riot sparked by drug gangs | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 02, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

At least 60 killed in Brazil prison riot sparked by drug gangs

world Updated: Jan 02, 2017 21:52 IST
AFP
AFP
Highlight Story

At least 50 people have been killed in a bloody prison riot in the Amazon jungle city of Manaus. (Shutterstock/Representative image)

t least 60 people were killed in a prison riot in Brazil’s Amazon region when fighting broke out between rival gangs, an official said today.

The riot happened Sunday at a prison in Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state, said the head of the state’s prisons administration, Pedro Florencio.

“There are 60 dead so far,” he told journalists.

Riots are common in Brazil’s overcrowded and underfunded prisons.

Some 622,000 people were imprisoned in Brazil as of the end of 2014, according to a justice ministry report. Most of them are black males.

That makes it the world’s fourth-largest prison population, the report said, after the US, China and Russia.

Human rights groups have long complained about the conditions in Brazilian prisons.

On October 18, deadly riots broke out at three separate prisons blamed on fighting between members of the country’s two largest gangs.

During that episode, rioting inmates took visitors hostage, beheaded rivals and burned others alive, authorities said.

tags

more from world

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<