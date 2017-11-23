Australia: 2 men stranded on roof of car to escape high tide and crocodile

Two men were rescued on Tuesday in a remote area of Australia five days after their car got stuck, police said.

Charlie Williams, 19, and Beau Bryce-Morris,3, were forced to the roof of their car, so they could avoid rising tides and even a crocodile, BBC quoted police as saying.

The two were on a fishing trip with a dog in western Australia when the car got stuck at Dampier Peninsula.

They made a video while they were stranded to document and send a message to their loved ones. Morris can be heard saying in the video: “We were surrounded by crocodiles last night... tried to attack my dog.”

“They were very fatigued and dehydrated and heat-struck. Obviously quite emotional and happy to see us,” Seargent Mark Balfour told BBC. He confirmed that they saw at least one crocodile.

Williams and Morris reportedly rationed food and water but had run out of all supplies by the time the police reached.