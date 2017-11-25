Australian ambulance crew takes the dying patient to beach to fulfil her last wish, gets praised on social media

Sometimes, empathy is the most potent medicine for pain. An Australian ambulance crew understood that when it decided recently to took a quick detour to a beach in order to fulfil the last wish of a dying patient they were carrying.

Queensland Ambulance Service Facebook page posted a note congratulating the crew of Hervey Bay, a city in Queensland, for their act of compassion.

“A crew were transporting a patient to the palliative care unit of the local Hospital and the patient expressed that she just wished she could be at the beach again. (sic),’ the department wrote on its Facebook page.

“Tears were shed” and the patient “felt very happy”, according to Helen Donaldson, the officer in-charge of Hervey Bay, who shared this story with the members of Queensland Ambulance Service.

The story melted hearts on Facebook as people congratulated the team and shared similar stories of empathy.

“Many years ago a very close friend was getting married (and) on the day of her wedding her mother collapsed as she had terminal cancer. The ambulance was called. Instead of the ambulance taking her to hospital, they went to the church and wheeled her into the church on a stretcher. She watched her daughter get married, she died a few days later. It was a beautiful thought from the ambos there wasn’t a dry eye in the church. The ambos do such a great job in all states of Australia. Thankyou all,” one of users commented.

