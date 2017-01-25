Bangladeshi polygamist arrested after 25th wife’s complaint

A Bangladeshi man, accused of having married 28 times, has been arrested after one of his wives complained to police, officials said on Wednesday.

Yasin Byapari, 45, was arrested at Taltali in Barguna district and a court sent him to jail in connection with a dowry case filed by his 25th wife, Shiuli Akhter Tania. His plea for bail was rejected pending further legal procedures, officials said.

Taltali police station’s chief Kamalesh Halder confirmed the arrest.

Byapari was picked up on Sunday evening from the home of the parents of his 27th wife in Gondamara village.

Tania, who hails from Khulna district and married Byapari in 2011, had filed a dowry case against him in the court of the local judicial magistrate in September. The court then issued a warrant which led to the arrest.

Tania also accused Byapari of suppressing information about his marriages. Officials said the man had confessed to marrying only twice.

After the birth of a daughter, Tania discovered her husband had other wives. She told the media that she had managed to trace the names and addresses of 17 of these wives, and that Byapari has at least five other children.

Tania also accused Byapari of assaulting her and demanding dowry.