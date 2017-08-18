Barcelona terror attack: Sikh community rallies to help, gurudwaras offer food and shelter

The Sikh community rallied to offer shelter and food in gurudwaras after a van rammed into a crowd of pedestrians at Barcelona’s iconic Las Ramblas killing several and injuring more than 50 people.

Harjinder S Kukreja from Punjab tweeted the details of the gurudwaras that can offer shelter and food to those in need.

“If anyone needs shelter, food, Sikh houses of worship in the Spanish city are open for all,” Kukreja tweeted. His post was retweeted 4,500 times and more than 200 people commented on it.

#Barcelona If anyone needs shelter, food, Sikh houses of worship in the the Spanish city are open for all #BarcelonaAttack pic.twitter.com/Etx7Uzc2Rl — Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) August 17, 2017

In his tweet, Kukreja has posted information of two Gurdwaras in Barcelona:

Twitter users appreciated the “beautiful gesture” by the community to open their places of worship during emergencies. “As ever the #Sikh community is a credit to humanity at a time of unspeakable cruelty & tragedy (sic),” tweeted Chas Peeps.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed there is no report of any Indian casualty in the attack. In case of emergency, Indians can contact the Indian embassy in Spain at +34-608769335.

“I am in constant touch with Indian Embassy in Spain. As of now, there is no report of an Indian casualty,” Swaraj tweeted.

Facebook has also activated its safety check mechanism, allowing users near #Barcelona attack to mark themselves as safe.

Police in Barcelona have asked people around that region to stay indoors. They have urged those concerned about friends and family to use social media, rather than cellphone calls to avoid overloading phone networks.

This isn’t the first time the Sikh community has stepped up to offer help following terror attacks. Gurudwaras in Britain offered food, water and shelter to many tourists who were stranded after the attacks on London Bridge and the Borough Market in June, repeating the community’s widely appreciated help after the May 22 attack in Manchester.