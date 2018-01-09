‘BBC Dad’ moment: Son crashes father’s live TV interview | Watch video

News channel Al Jazeera had what they called their very own ‘BBC Dad moment’, when an interviewee’s child decided to gatecrash his father’s serious discussion on live TV.

Al Jazeera’s Sohail Rahman was interviewing Daniel Smith-Rowsey, a film historian, on the #MeToo campaign, when Rowsey’s child walked into the frame, with a smile on his face and a toy car in hand. “Uh, that’s my child, excuse me,” Rowsey said.

We just had a BBC moment on live TV. pic.twitter.com/HJf3Rsguvk — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 8, 2018

Last year, South Korea expert Robert Kelly was being interviewed by the BBC on the impeachment of South Korea President Park Geun Hye via webcam from his home when his two children burst into the room. The video became 2017’s most memorable moment.

Rowsey’s child suddenly appearing in the frame was a repeat of the ‘BBC dad’ moment, tweeted Al Jazeera. Fortunately, the host of the show was good sport and said, “He can come in, it’s not a problem, Daniel. We are quite happy to have youngsters on the programme too.” The tweet has been shared over 1.2K times.

The 48-secong long clip sees Rowsey talking about the #MeToo and ‘Time’s Up’ campaigns and how celebrities at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards joined in solidarity to stand against sexual harassment and abuse. Rowsey’s son, runs his toy car up and down his father’s arm while he talks about the protest in Hollywood.

The clip concludes with the father-son duo waving a happy bye to the viewers.

In August, last year, an ITV anchor went through something similar. Alastair Stewart was discussing guidelines on milk allergies in infants, with a mother and two children, when the younger one decided it was a good time to do a recce of the studio. She shouted, jumped in front of the camera and climbed on to the desk, impervious to her surroundings.