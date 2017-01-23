Be ready to thwart all threats, Pakistan army chief tells soldiers

Pakistan’s army chief general Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday asked his troops to keep themselves fully trained and abreast of military tactics to defeat all types of threats.

“Our experience of counter terrorism operations has made us battle hardened which is a valued add-on in operational preparedness,” he said while addressing soldiers of the elite Strike Corps at Multan Garrison.

He directed officers and soldiers to “keep themselves fully trained and abreast to defeat all types of threats,” the army’s information wing Inter Services Public Relations said in a press release.

General Bajwa appreciated troops’ participation from Multan Corps in ongoing counter terrorism operations in FATA and KP. He especially praised them for concurrently keeping themselves fully trained and prepared to thwart challenges of conventional war.

He said soldiers of the Pakistan Army were the best in the world. “I am proud to be COAS of a brave and highly professional Army” he said.

General Bajwa took over as army chief in November last year after General Raheel Sharif retired.