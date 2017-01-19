 Belgium jails 14 for making fake IDs for Paris, Brussels attackers: Report | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 19, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Belgium jails 14 for making fake IDs for Paris, Brussels attackers: Report

world Updated: Jan 19, 2017 23:18 IST
Reuters, Brussels
Reuters, Brussels
Highlight Story

The 14 convicts had made about 2,000 documents - including Belgian, Spanish and Danish identity cards - and delivered them all over Europe. (AFP file photo)

A Belgian court handed out prison sentences of up to eight years for a group of 14 people convicted of falsifying documents used by Islamist militants in attacks in Paris and Brussels, Belgian media reported on Thursday.

They had made about 2,000 documents - including Belgian, Spanish and Danish identity cards - and delivered them all over Europe. Their sentences ranged from three to eight years.

These documents were used by militants such as Salah Abdeslam, who fled after the Paris attacks in November 2015, and Najim Laachraoui who blew himself up at Brussels Airport in March, Belgian daily Le Soir reported.

The Brussels court was not immediately available for comment.

tags

more from world

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<