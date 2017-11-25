Bharat Symphony to conclude UK-India Year of Culture

A symphony composed by violin maestro L Subramaniam to mark 70 years of India’s independence will mark the concluding event of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017, which saw a series of events throughout the year in India and the United Kingdom.

Announced during the November 2015 visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the celebration began with a high-profile event in Buckingham Palace in February this year. Events in the UK focused on the history of Indian migration and the contribution of the community, among other topics.

Subramaniam will perform the Bharat Symphony with the London Symphony Orchestra, along with popular singer Kavita Krishnamurthi Subramaniam at the Barbican in London on November 28.

Speaking to newspersons at the Nehru Centre on Friday, Subramaniam said the Bharat Symphony was commissioned by the city of Chicago to celebrate the 70th year of India’s Independence, and premiered at the Chicago World Music Festival on September 9.

The UK premiere of the symphony has been described as “an elegant tapestry of Indian culture in four movements, symbolizing the four major periods of Indian heritage: the prehistoric Vedic period; the Mughal period; the British period and finally, the post-Independence modern period”.

Kathryn McDowell of the London Symphony Orchestra said: “The London Symphony Orchestra is delighted to bring to a close this wonderful year of cultural exchange and celebration marking 70 years since India’s independence.

“The orchestra first visited India in 1964 and returned in 2010 and 2014, and looks forward to returning in future years. It is hugely exciting to work again with L Subramaniam and so many leading Indian musicians — working together with musicians from different cultures enriches all of our music-making enormously.”

A popular singer in the Indian film industry, Krishnamurthi Subramaniam said much had changed in recent years, and regretted that the quality, depth and allure of lyrics that marked older film songs had dwindled, while new “pretty” voices were being subjected to autotune.

A photo of Subramaniam playing the violin with legend Yehudi Menuhin in 1985 was presented to Nehru Centre director Srinivas Gotru, who said it would join other images on the walls of the cultural wing of the Indian high commission.